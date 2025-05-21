Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTT Data Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTT Data Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.86 crore

Net Loss of GTT Data Solutions reported to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.860 0 4.380 0 OPM %-120.630 --143.380 - PBDT-4.03-0.12 -3258 -7.54-0.17 -4335 PBT-4.54-0.12 -3683 -8.68-0.17 -5006 NP-4.54-0.19 -2289 -8.68-0.24 -3517

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

