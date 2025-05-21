Stock Alert: Dixon Tech, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, Aster DM Healthcare, J Kumar Infraprojects

RBL Bank and Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O Trading on 21 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

IndusInd Bank, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Astral, Colgate Palmolive (India), H.G. Infra Engineering, InterGlobe Aviation, Ircon International, Mankind Pharma, National Aluminium Co, NTPC Green Energy, Oil India, Power Finance Corp, Rail Vikas Nigam, Trident, VRL Logistics will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Dixon Technologies (India)s consolidated net profit surged 321.2% to Rs 400.82 crore on 121% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,292.54 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported 10.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 498 crore on 7.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,909 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

United Spirits consolidated net profit jumped 74.7% to Rs 421 crore on 8.9% increase in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 3,031 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Also Read

Gland Pharmas consolidated net profit declined 3.1% to Rs 186.54 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 192.42 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.3% YoY to Rs 1,424.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

Aster DM Healthcare reported consolidated net profit of Rs 79.02 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 24.03 crore in Q4 FY24.Revenue from operations increased 2.7% YoY to Rs 1,000.34 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

J kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rose 12.1% to Rs 114.20 crore on 14.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,632.74 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Senores Pharmaceuticals (SPL)s US subsidiary, Senores Pharmaceuticals US has entered into an agreement to acquire US FDA- approved ANDA for Enalapril Maleate Tablets from Wockhardt. Enalapril is used for treatment of hypertension, heart failure.

