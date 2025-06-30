Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,011.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) through its various stepdown subsidiaries, has operationalized an aggregate 1,011.5 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 15,539.9 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 1.04 a.m. on 30 June 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from 01 July 2025.

