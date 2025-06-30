Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,011.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,011.5 MW power projects in Khavda, Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) through its various stepdown subsidiaries, has operationalized an aggregate 1,011.5 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 15,539.9 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 1.04 a.m. on 30 June 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from 01 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties acquires 43 acres of land in Panipat

Stock Alert: Waaree Energies, Asian Paints, Rattanindia Ent, BHEL, Prestige Estates

Vasudhagama Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2025 quarter

India's forex reserves drop by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion

Piramal Ent invests Rs 700-cr in Piramal Finance

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story