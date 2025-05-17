Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 65.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.93% to Rs 1266.62 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 65.09% to Rs 31.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.93% to Rs 1266.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1346.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.91% to Rs 249.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 345.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 4612.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4926.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

