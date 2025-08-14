Triton Valves consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 134.73 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves declined 3.75% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 134.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.134.73105.886.296.635.354.942.342.141.541.60

