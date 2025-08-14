India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 27.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.45% to Rs 224.70 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 27.95% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 224.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 186.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.224.70186.5510.128.9634.6627.1630.4523.3723.2118.14

