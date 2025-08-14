Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 33.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 513.62 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation rose 33.85% to Rs 49.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 513.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 478.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.513.62478.8711.448.6571.4854.9963.7249.8849.6737.11

