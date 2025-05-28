Tasty Bite Eatables posts PAT of Rs 13.03 crore in March quarter of FY25

Tasty Bite Eatables has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 13.03 crore in Q4 FY25, which is more than double as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 6.25 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Net sales during the period under review aggregated to Rs 178.36 crore, up 34.7% on year-over-year (YoY) basis.

Total operating expenditure for Q4 FY25 was Rs 156.06 crore, up 30.5% YoY.

PBIDT increased by 58.3% to Rs 27.43 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 17.33 crore recorded in the same period last year. PBIDT margin was 15.38% in Q4 FY25 as against 13.09% in Q4 FY24.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 18.18 crore in Q4 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PBT of Rs 8.33 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, Tasty Bite has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.52 crore (up 37.4% YoY) and net sales of Rs 539.12 crore (up 13.7% YoY).

Tasty Bite Eatables is a manufacturer of ethnic and natural vegetarian packaged and ready-to-eat/serve (RTE) food products, sold under the Tasty Bite brand in the US, Australia, the UK, Germany and Canada. The company also offers a range of unique products such as sauces, meals and frozen food in the domestic market through its business segment, Tasty Bite Food Service (TFS).

The scrip tumbled 4.09% to currently trade at Rs 10500 on the BSE.

