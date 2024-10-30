Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 5.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.27% to Rs 1023.90 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 5.58% to Rs 115.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 1023.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1104.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1023.901104.2012.6012.52168.80177.70155.30163.90115.10121.90

