Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 5.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 5.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 7.27% to Rs 1023.90 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 5.58% to Rs 115.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 1023.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1104.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1023.901104.20 -7 OPM %12.6012.52 -PBDT168.80177.70 -5 PBT155.30163.90 -5 NP115.10121.90 -6

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

