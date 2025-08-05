Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 38.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 257.77 crore

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 38.38% to Rs 42.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 257.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 211.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.257.77211.7825.0225.3473.6154.4058.6942.9642.0430.38

