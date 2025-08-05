Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 53.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.54% to Rs 118.43 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 53.86% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 98.54% to Rs 118.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.118.4359.6511.6113.4813.697.8812.837.248.375.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News