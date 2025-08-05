Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 37.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.84% to Rs 386.74 crore

Net profit of Shera Energy rose 37.28% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 386.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 295.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.386.74295.584.835.6211.277.729.616.315.453.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News