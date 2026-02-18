Gujarat Gas Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 411.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.38% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% rally in NIFTY and a 16.17% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 411.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%.Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35836 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.