Bank of Maharashtra gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 68.4, up 1.63% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.4% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 61.11% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 68.4, up 1.63% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 2.44% in last one month.