Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries declined 61.90% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 69.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.69.9662.874.966.863.444.212.793.821.042.73

