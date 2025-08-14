Aplab standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.59% to Rs 15.45 crore

Net profit of Aplab rose 750.00% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.59% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.459.9311.268.361.250.221.130.100.850.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News