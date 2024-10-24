Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.45% to Rs 529.02 crore

Net loss of Rane (Madras) reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.45% to Rs 529.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 611.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.529.02611.246.765.2221.8019.060.49-4.88-0.6817.77

