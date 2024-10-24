Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 168.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.85% to Rs 125.63 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies rose 168.04% to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.85% to Rs 125.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.125.6371.8512.5314.2214.829.539.733.969.733.63

