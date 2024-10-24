Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 168.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.85% to Rs 125.63 croreNet profit of Moschip Technologies rose 168.04% to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.85% to Rs 125.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales125.6371.85 75 OPM %12.5314.22 -PBDT14.829.53 56 PBT9.733.96 146 NP9.733.63 168
