Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 62.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 62.31% to Rs 211.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.61% to Rs 2055.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2110.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.12% to Rs 597.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 497.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.48% to Rs 7892.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7930.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

