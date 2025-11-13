Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 70.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 1968.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 70.48% to Rs 179.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 1968.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1917.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1968.001917.009.404.69311.00211.00230.00135.00179.00105.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News