Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit declines 51.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.88% to Rs 36.86 crore

Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises declined 51.69% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.88% to Rs 36.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.36.8624.435.9117.972.024.392.014.391.573.25

