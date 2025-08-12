Gujarat Natural Resources standalone net profit rises 2.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.64% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Natural Resources rose 2.56% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 83.64% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.090.55-111.1170.910.400.390.400.390.400.39

