Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.02% to Rs 43.04 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech rose 59.26% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.43.0443.0510.737.993.933.332.131.562.151.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News