Camex standalone net profit rises 47.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Camex rose 47.54% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 34.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

