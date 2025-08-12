Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 154.91 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products declined 41.30% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 154.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.154.91144.175.4511.4318.3227.1712.7921.839.4816.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News