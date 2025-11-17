Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.78% to Rs 4.25 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 40.74% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.253.98-5.88-10.050.490.420.400.340.320.54

