Bonlon Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of Bonlon Industries reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 242.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 204.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.242.00204.65-0.900.82-2.571.02-2.910.63-2.200.47

