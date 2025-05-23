Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devyani International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Devyani International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 1212.59 crore

Net Loss of Devyani International reported to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 1212.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1047.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.64% to Rs 9.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.22% to Rs 4951.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3556.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1212.591047.08 16 4951.053556.32 39 OPM %15.3212.44 -16.3715.66 - PBDT129.4387.92 47 582.66402.49 45 PBT-22.35-37.99 41 12.7917.67 -28 NP-14.74-7.47 -97 9.1547.26 -81

