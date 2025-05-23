TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 446.13 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 26.33% to Rs 58.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 446.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.72% to Rs 229.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.74% to Rs 1737.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1392.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

