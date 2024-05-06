Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 51.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 51.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 4.31 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 51.68% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.25% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 16.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.314.08 6 16.9215.97 6 OPM %5.802.94 -7.926.89 - PBDT0.451.55 -71 2.035.52 -63 PBT0.401.49 -73 1.845.30 -65 NP0.721.49 -52 2.165.30 -59

