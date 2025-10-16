Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oct 16 2025
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd and IFB Agro Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 October 2025.

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 53.66 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4646 shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd surged 19.07% to Rs 238.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2904 shares in the past one month.

Huhtamaki India Ltd spiked 14.80% to Rs 262.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14600 shares in the past one month.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd jumped 11.54% to Rs 37.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2975 shares in the past one month.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd spurt 11.40% to Rs 1035.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1193 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Oct 16 2025

