BLS International Services receives prestigious contract from MEA

To establish and operate India Visa Application Centers in China
BLS International Services has been awarded a prestigious contract by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centers (IVACs) in China. This prestigious contract will be valid for a period of 3 years, effective 14 October 2025.
Under the terms of the agreement, BLS International will be responsible for establishing and managing Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, offering streamlined, secure, and customer-friendly visa services. The IVACs will incorporate enhanced infrastructure, advanced technology, and multilingual staff to ensure a seamless experience for applicants
