Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 13.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 13.44% to Rs 133.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.16% to Rs 2814.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2007.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2814.072007.755.635.36216.58190.18167.86144.19133.85117.99

