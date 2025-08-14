Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 4106.91 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 16.08% to Rs 314.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 374.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 4106.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4727.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4106.914727.0117.4817.39810.10882.96626.13711.56314.68374.97

