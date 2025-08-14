Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant FoodWorks posts nearly 60% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; Group store count rises to 3,387

Jubilant FoodWorks posts nearly 60% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; Group store count rises to 3,387

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Jubilant FoodWorks has reported 59.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.2 crore on a 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,260.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Q1 FY25.

The India segment reported revenue of Rs 1,701.6 crore, registering growth of 18.2%. The revenue growth was driven by 17.7% rise in Dominos India revenue. Dominos LFL came in at 11.6% with Dominos Delivery LFL at 20.1%.

Offering details about the International segment, the company stated that in Turkey, revenue stood at Rs 518.8 crore, up 12.4% YoY. Dominos Sri Lanka recorded revenue of Rs 24.8 crore, up 42.4%, while Dominos Bangladesh revenue came in at Rs 17.7 crore, up 4.3%.

Operating EBITDA improved by 16.2% to Rs 438 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 383.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin was 19.4% in Q1 FY26, compared with 19.8% in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 128.9 crore, up by 61.8% from Rs 79.6 crore in Q1 FY25.

The Group expanded its store network to 3,387 stores with the addition of 71 net new stores in Q1 FY26. The Group added 58 stores in India, 12 stores in Turkey and 1 store Bangladesh during the period under review.

In India, the Group now operates 2,240 Domino's outlets, 60 Popeyes stores, 33 Hong's Kitchen outlets and 29 Dunkin' stores.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks, said: Q1 has been a stellar start, setting the tone for a dynamic year ahead.

Weve accelerated menu innovation, significantly expanded the share of our own digital assets and made decisive strides towards achieving 20-minute delivery. In parallel, we continue to scale Popeyes with the ambition of making it Indias most loved chicken brand.

Our focus remains firmly on margin expansion in the business, while maintaining strong cash flows from our Turkey business."

Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food-tech companies. As on 30 June 2025, its Group network comprised 3,387 stores across six markets India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Group has a strong portfolio of brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands - Dominos, Popeyes and Dunkin and two own brands, Hongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrand - COFFY in Turkey.

The scrip shed 0.47% to currently trade at Rs 636.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

