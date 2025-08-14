Nifty above 24,600 level; consumer durables shares climb

The key domestic indices traded with minor gains in mid-morning trade. Investors will track FII trends in the backdrop of the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week while awaiting WPI data due later today. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level.

Consumer durables shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 94.66 points or 0.12% to 80,627.24. The Nifty 50 index added 21.95 points or 0.09% to 24,641.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.37%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,760 shares rose and 2,022 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged. The stock market will remain closed tomorrow, 15 August 2025 on account of Independence Day. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 0.36% to 37,185.15. The index increased 0.41% for the two trading sessions. Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.31%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.02%), Havells India (up 0.76%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.62%) and Blue Star (up 0.51%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.34%), Titan Company (up 0.28%).

Stocks in Spotlight: Muthoot Finance rallied 9.79%. The companys consolidated net profit climbed 65% year-on-year to Rs 1,974.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,195.7 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 44% YoY to Rs 6,485 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4,492.4 crore a year ago. Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shed 0.11%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations. Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month.