Gujarat State Petronet Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 298.75, down 1.78% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%.Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has eased around 1.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68033 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.75 lakh shares in last one month.