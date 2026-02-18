Gujarat State Petronet Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 302.75, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.36% in last one year as compared to a 12.24% rally in NIFTY and a 16.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 302.75, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25740.85. The Sensex is at 83490.85, up 0.05%.Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has gained around 0.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.75 lakh shares in last one month.