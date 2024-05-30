Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 32.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 32.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.28% to Rs 12.21 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories declined 32.50% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.28% to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 47.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.2112.89 -5 47.9746.78 3 OPM %8.19-1.47 -2.65-4.62 - PBDT0.93-0.26 LP 0.91-2.53 LP PBT0.84-0.42 LP 0.54-2.89 LP NP0.540.80 -33 0.24-1.67 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

Indices trade with minor gains; pharma shares advance

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Olympia Industries standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story