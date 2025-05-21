Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 24.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 37.74 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 24.48% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 37.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.56% to Rs 48.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 150.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

37.7442.01150.80169.8242.5049.8245.6546.3717.3221.8870.9182.8816.0920.9665.5479.3412.0015.8948.7759.16

