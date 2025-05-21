Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 24.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 24.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 37.74 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 24.48% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 37.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.56% to Rs 48.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 150.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.7442.01 -10 150.80169.82 -11 OPM %42.5049.82 -45.6546.37 - PBDT17.3221.88 -21 70.9182.88 -14 PBT16.0920.96 -23 65.5479.34 -17 NP12.0015.89 -24 48.7759.16 -18

