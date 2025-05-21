Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 33.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.72% to Rs 119.79 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical declined 33.68% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.72% to Rs 119.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.68% to Rs 108.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 533.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 568.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

119.79153.02533.33568.9717.7625.0223.8526.0828.4341.85150.46163.5926.4240.00141.24157.5719.9730.11108.21119.81

