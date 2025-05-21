Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 33.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 33.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 21.72% to Rs 119.79 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical declined 33.68% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.72% to Rs 119.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.68% to Rs 108.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 533.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 568.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales119.79153.02 -22 533.33568.97 -6 OPM %17.7625.02 -23.8526.08 - PBDT28.4341.85 -32 150.46163.59 -8 PBT26.4240.00 -34 141.24157.57 -10 NP19.9730.11 -34 108.21119.81 -10

