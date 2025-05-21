Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 2007.20 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 2.89% to Rs 183.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 2007.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1785.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.28% to Rs 774.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 7782.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6892.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2007.201785.887782.756892.9221.7021.3420.4018.39392.35360.471481.991184.45290.12268.241096.38841.95183.89178.73774.21598.88

