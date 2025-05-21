Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit declines 59.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 48.48 crore

Net profit of Frog Cellsat declined 59.49% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 48.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.74% to Rs 23.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.09% to Rs 219.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

