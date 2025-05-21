Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prabhat Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 440.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Prabhat Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 440.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Prabhat Technologies (India) rose 440.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 79.08% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.84 -100 1.376.55 -79 OPM %0-27.38 --77.37-20.31 - PBDT-0.03-0.22 86 -0.21-0.66 68 PBT-0.13-0.41 68 -0.59-1.13 48 NP0.270.05 440 -0.55-0.68 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit declines 59.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 33.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.89% in the March 2025 quarter

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 74.69% in the March 2025 quarter

63 Moons Technologies consolidated net profit rises 37.16% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story