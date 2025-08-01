Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 31.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 35.87 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 31.57% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 35.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.8738.8338.8147.8014.1519.0112.1217.869.0613.24

