Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 13.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Adani Power declined 13.49% to Rs 3384.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3912.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 14109.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14955.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14109.1514955.6340.2941.425292.905901.144204.314905.513384.863912.79

