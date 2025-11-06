Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 3.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 8236.96 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 3.80% to Rs 848.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 817.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 8236.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7646.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

