Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 2577.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ravindra Energy rose 2577.39% to Rs 30.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 672.34% to Rs 120.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.120.3315.5830.953.7231.901.7625.78-0.2330.791.15

