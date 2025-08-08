Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 207.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.48% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 207.69% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 90.48% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.800.4246.2530.950.400.130.400.130.400.13

