GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd has lost 12.06% over last one month compared to 0.14% gain in BSE Utilities index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd lost 1.77% today to trade at Rs 2.77. The BSE Utilities index is down 0% to quote at 6023.25. The index is up 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NLC India Ltd decreased 0.99% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 0.51% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 14.91 % over last one year compared to the 6.37% fall in benchmark SENSEX.